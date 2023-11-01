Train derails in Manitoba after semi-truck fails to stop at railway crossing: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a train derailed in Manitoba after a semi-truck failed to stop at a railway crossing.

On Tuesday, close to 2 p.m., RCMP say they responded to a collision at a railway crossing on Highway 101 in the RM of Springfield.

Police say a train was approaching the crossing when a semi-truck and trailer failed to stop at the rail crossing, went into the ditch and went over the train tracks, damaging them.

The oncoming train could not stop in time and derailed when it went over the damaged tracks.

View image in full screen RCMP say a train derailed in Manitoba after a semi-truck failed to stop at a railway crossing. RCMP

Police say the driver of the semi, a 69-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving carelessly. He was issued a serious offence notice.

The southound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for several hours while officials worked to clear the derailment.