Train derails in Manitoba after semi-truck fails to stop at railway crossing: RCMP

RCMP say a train derailed in Manitoba after a semi-truck failed to stop at a railway crossing.
On Tuesday, close to 2 p.m., RCMP say they responded to a collision at a railway crossing on Highway 101 in the RM of Springfield.
Police say a train was approaching the crossing when a semi-truck and trailer failed to stop at the rail crossing, went into the ditch and went over the train tracks, damaging them.
The oncoming train could not stop in time and derailed when it went over the damaged tracks.
Police say the driver of the semi, a 69-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving carelessly. He was issued a serious offence notice.
The southound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for several hours while officials worked to clear the derailment.
- No cuts to immigration coming as Canada holds goal for 500K per year
- Alberta’s CPP exit would put millions of retirements at risk, Freeland says
- Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report says
- Quebec tuition hike: Concordia warns it could lose up to 90% of out-of-province students
Comments