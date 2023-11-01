Menu

Crime

Dog attack complaints rose 18% in 2023: City of Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 5:22 pm
Edmonton woman questions neighbourhood safety after dog-on-dog attack
Edmonton woman questions neighbourhood safety after dog-on-dog attack
WATCH: (May 4, 2019) Just days after her dog was viciously attacked by another dog, a southeast Edmonton woman is speaking out. She thinks more can be done to keep people and pets in her neighbourhood safe. As Albert Delitala explains, she wants the dog's owners to take responsibility – May 4, 2019
The number of dog attack complaints in Edmonton increased by 18 per cent in 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022, and they’ve gone up 66 per cent since 2021.

The City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) said that between January to July, there were 596 complaints in 2023, 507 in 2022, up from 359 complaints in 2021.

On Oct. 26, a provincial court judge fined a dog owner $10,000 because the dog had been involved in “multiple attacks in the community,” the city said. Charges were laid under Edmonton’s Animal Licensing and Control Bylaw “after repeated complaints and attacks.” That fine is the maximum penalty allowed under the bylaw, the city said.

The ACCC is reminding dog owners how important responsible pet ownership is, including licensing pets and understanding behavioural signs and how to safely approach and engage with dogs.

“Dog owners have a responsibility to ensure that their animal is well-cared for, well-socialized and does not present a risk to public safety,” said ACCC director John Wilson.

“The fine in this case reinforces the owner’s responsibilities to ensure their animal’s safe and healthy integration in the community.”

The city also said it is renewing its Animal Control and Licensing Bylaw, which outlines rules regarding animals and fees and fines for infractions.

To participate in the bylaw renewal project and share opinions on this topic, register ahead of the Nov. 2 event.

Multiple women say they were attacked by a dog in northeast Edmonton
Multiple women say they were attacked by a dog in northeast Edmonton

 

Related News
