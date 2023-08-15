Woman requires surgery after dog attack in northeast Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman required surgery after being attacked by a dog in northeast Edmonton Saturday, according to police.

The Edmonton Police Service says around 4:30 p.m., a 69-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in front of a pizza restaurant at 118 Avenue and 33 Street with a man walking a large dog, described as a tan pit bull or pit bull cross, walking towards her.

The man told the woman to not worry as the dog doesn’t bite, before the dog attacked her, according to police.

1:50 ‘I can’t even walk next-door without dogs trying to attack’: First Nations near Calgary warn residents of dog attacks

The dog knocked her to the ground and bit her on her legs, hands and face, causing serious wounds, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman eventually got up and sheltered in the pizza restaurant, police said, where paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries to undergo surgery.

Police said officers were unable to find the dog and owner. The owner is described by police as a man with long blond hair who was wearing a red shirt at the time of the attack and was walking the dog on a long blue leash.

View image in full screen A file photo of the dog suspected to be involved in the attack outside a pizza restaurant in northeast Edmonton. Supplied / Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information on the owner or dog is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.