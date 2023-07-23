Leduc, Alta. dog attacks causing concern amongst community

A group of dogs in Leduc, Alta., that have been responsible for several attacks recently are causing concern amongst the community.

One of the attack victims was seven-year-old Hudson, who was playing in his front yard in Bridgeport Tuesday when three large dogs ran toward him. One bit him and pulled him to the ground.

“He had like, scrapes on his elbow, his knee, a bite on his back, drool and his shirt ripped,” recalled Hudson’s dad, Nathan Bateman.

A neighbour found home security footage of the attack and shared it with the Batemans, who hadn’t witnessed the event.

They called bylaw and police who said if there weren’t puncture wounds Hudson should be okay, but the parents also wanted to make officials aware of what happened.

On Thursday, Annaliese De Champlain saw what she believed to be the same dogs — three German Shepherds — running around in front of her house. After seeing them almost get hit by a car more than once, she decided to go outside and help them.

“They kind of surrounded me and then one reached over and bit my leg right over here,” she said. “It was pretty scary because I didn’t really process what was happening until I’d gotten into the house and looked at my wound. I was in shock a little bit once I got bit.”

Her brother came outside and yelled until the dogs ran off. De Champlain went to the hospital where they flushed the wound and gave her antibiotics.

Global News also spoke with a woman who asked not to be on camera, but said her three-year-old was also attacked by three dogs two weeks ago and needed to be rushed to hospital after.

While the families of the attack victims feel the police response has been appropriate, they’re calling on the City of Leduc and law officers to take immediate action.

Police took statements but told the community dogs are the responsibility of the municipality. Leduc’s mayor told Global News the city has spoken to the dogs’ owners about keeping the dogs contained and charges are pending.

“Public safety is of the utmost priority for the City of Leduc and we take the matter very seriously. We will continue to work with all involved,” police added.

But with the dogs getting loose several times already, the neighbourhood remains on edge with many choosing to stay indoors instead of enjoying the summer weather.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone is taking responsibility and is stepping up saying, ‘Hey, we can do something about this situation,'” said Bateman, adding that his son is more timid of walking to friends’ houses down the street since the attack.

— with files from Mason DePatie, Global News