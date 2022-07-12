Menu

Crime

Police ask witnesses to come forward after woman seriously injured in central Edmonton dog attack

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 5:42 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Global News

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a dog attack in central Edmonton that sent a 63-year-old woman to hospital earlier this month.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a dog attack at a bus stop in the area of 111 Avenue and 109 Street at about 3:30 p.m., on Monday, July 4.

Police were told the victim was standing at the bus stop on the west side of 109 Street just south of 111 Avenue when a large grey dog bit her.

READ MORE: Calgary files Dangerous Dogs Act application after fatal dog attack

“The owner and the dog then reportedly fled the area on foot, heading westbound through an alleyway just south of the bus stop,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Several people waiting at the bus stop provided medical assistance before EMS responded, treated and transported the woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers continue to investigate and are hoping to speak with the individuals who provided medical assistance and anyone else who may have witnessed the attack.”

Anyone with information about the dog, its owner or what happened, is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

