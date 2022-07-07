Calgary files Dangerous Dogs Act application after fatal dog attack

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has submitted an application to the Court of Queen’s Bench to have the dogs involved in a fatal dog attack on June 5 humanely euthanized.

The application, which was filed under the Dangerous Dogs Act, is in relation to the attack that killed 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams.

The city said community peace officers seized the three dogs involved in the attack and the animals continue to be held pending the outcome of the Dangerous Dog Act application.

In a Thursday afternoon statement, the City of Calgary said the application only deals with the disposition of the dogs and requests the court to order the dogs involved to be humanely euthanized.

The Calgary Police Service and bylaw are still investigating the incident. More information will be released when the investigations are complete.

Thursday’s development comes after Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced the city will conduct its own investigation into the fatal incident.

Alberta Health Services conducted an internal review of the response to the dog attack and concluded that the consolidation of the EMS dispatch system did not affect the response time.

It was previously reported that it took around 30 minutes for paramedics to arrive, but an initial assessment by AHS suggested the call was not prioritized as a life-threatening call.

Gondek previously said she is not buying claims from Health Minister Jason Copping that the incident was not a malfunction of the EMS dispatch system.

She repeated claims from previous city councils that consolidation of EMS dispatch to a provincial system “will not work.”

“The system is broken,” the mayor said.

“The bottom line is longer response times and additional unnecessary steps in the process of reporting a complex emergency drastically impacts patient outcomes.”

5:27 Checking in with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek Checking in with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek – Jun 10, 2022