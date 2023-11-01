Menu

Canada

‘Makes me sad’: New poll sees Legault losing ground to Parti Québécois

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 11:49 am
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Friday, March 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Friday, March 24, 2023.
Quebec Premier François Legault says he takes full responsibility for his party’s sagging poll numbers.

He told reporters that a new Leger poll published Wednesday, conducted for the Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec, makes him “sad.”

His Coalition Avenir Québec party collected 30 per cent support, down four percentage points from September — and way off the highs of more than 40 per cent it consistently received before the 2022 election.

The sovereigntist Parti Québécois — with only four seats in the legislature — is up four points from September to 26 per cent, good for second place.

The PQ, led by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, is fresh off an October byelection victory in Quebec City, during which it collected more than 44 per cent of the vote and double what Legault’s party won.

Meanwhile, the Quebec Liberal Party and Québec solidaire are tied at 15 per cent, and the Conservative party led by Éric Duhaime collected 12 per cent support in the Leger poll.

Trending Now

Among main party leaders, respondents said St-Pierre Plamondon would make the best premier, up eight percentage points since September to 24 per cent, one point ahead of Legault at 23 per cent.

The poll was carried out among 1,026 Quebecers of voting age between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls do not collect random data samples.

The next Quebec election is scheduled for October 2026.

“It certainly makes me sad to see the drop in support from Quebecers,” Legault told reporters ahead of question period. “I take full responsibility for it. I know that Quebecers are currently suffering a lot from the increase in prices. And I will try to see how I can help them better.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

