Toronto industrial fire closes roads, injures 1 person

An industrial fire in Toronto on Tuesday evening has left one person with injuries, officials say.

Toronto fire told Global News that firefighters were called to an address on Fenmar Drive, an industrial area just north of Finch Avenue and Weston Road.

Crews arrived to find thick black smoke rising from the area and worked to tackle the blaze.

Toronto police said the fire was reported just after 6 p.m. and led to some road closures in the area.

Paramedics took one person to hospital from the scene. They were in stable condition, medics said.