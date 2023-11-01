Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

B.C. college instructor on leave amid Hamas comment controversy

By Amy Judd & Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 9:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Holocaust education will be mandatory in B.C. high schools'
Holocaust education will be mandatory in B.C. high schools
B.C. Premier David Eby says holocaust education will be mandatory for high school students. He made the promise earlier Monday night while speaking to Vancouver's Jewish community. But now there are questions about whether it should also be mandated for B.C's post-secondary instructors. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Langara College in Vancouver says one of its instructors is on leave in the wake of comments she made at a recent pro-Palestine protest.

At the Sunday demonstration outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, Natalie Knight said Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack as “amazing” and “brilliant.”

On its website, Langara lists Knight as a part of its English department.

In a statement Tuesday, the school confirmed Knight was on leave.

“We are aware that a Langara employee shared their personal views during a public event in Vancouver, which has been shared on social media and addressed through news reports. These views do not represent those of the College and while the matter is under investigation, the employee is currently on leave,” the statement reads.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as we follow this confidential process. However, we are conscious that this has greatly impacted our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The move came a day after Premier David Eby pledged to make education on the Holocaust mandatory for high schools students.

Eby made the announcement while meeting with Greater Vancouver’s Jewish community Monday evening.

Holocaust education will be taught in Grade 10, beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

He cited recent acts of antisemitism in the wake of attacks in Israel and Gaza.

Added Education Minister Selina Robinson: “I was horrified that any human being would somehow think that there was glory in what we witnessed, what Hamas perpetrated against people, against babies, old people, young people dancing in the desert.”

Click to play video: 'Holocaust survivor’s reflections on war'
Holocaust survivor’s reflections on war
Trending Now

Ezra Shanken, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said Knight’s comments were “abhorrent.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I actually think it might be beneficial for them to do some learning around the Holocaust now more than ever.”

Knight holds a PhD from Simon Fraser University, where she was awarded the Dean of Graduate Studies Convocation Medal.

In a statement of its own, SFU said: “Acts of hate, violence and discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, are not acceptable. SFU does not agree with nor support the comments made in any way.”

The school added that the award was given as a reflection of academic performance, and that “beyond being a graduate of SFU, this person has no current affiliation with the university.”

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices