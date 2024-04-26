Tentative deal reached between Western University, union representing graduate TAs

Send this page to someone via email

A labour dispute between Western University and the union representing roughly 2,000 graduate teaching assistants may soon be over.

The two sides reached a tentative deal on Thursday, Western University confirmed.

Western added that the agreement will still require ratification from Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 610 members as well as the university’s board of governors.

The tentative agreement follows lengthy negotiations that began on Oct. 30, 2023 and saw graduate teaching assistants begin strike action April 11. The union later alleged that the university was using “scab labour” to proceed with undergraduate exams, which are typically proctored by graduate teaching assistants, on schedule.

The agreement comes days after PSAC rejected a third offer from Western.

Previously, Western University had said that its graduate teaching assistants are among the “top paid GTAs in the province” but the union had argued that its members are limited to just 10 hours a week.