Canada

Union alleges Western U using scab labour to handle undergrad exams

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
An image of people picketing on a rainy day. View image in full screen
Graduate teaching assistants picketing outside Western University to fight unfair wages. Ben Harrietha / Global News
Thousands of undergraduate students at Western University are writing exams this month without their graduate teaching assistants and a union representative says concerns are being raised on the impact that could have academically.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 610 President Pardis Baha said the union has heard complaints from undergraduate students that “the proctors Western has hired as scab labour are unable to answer their questions during exams.”

As well, Baha said some students have raised concerns about not having the graduate teaching assistants that they’ve spent the whole term with, not grading their final exams.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Roughly 2,000 PSAC Local 610 members began striking April 11 and pickets are set up at entrances across the university campus.

“Western’s actions are undermining the work of thousands of students at a critical time,” Craig Reynolds, PSAC Ontario Regional Executive Vice-President said in a statement.

“It’s time we get back to the table and settle this strike with a fair deal.”

The University Students’ Council would not comment, with a spokesperson stating it “does not engage in labour disputes.”

Western respects the right to labour action, it says.  “We are also committed to ensuring undergraduate students finish the academic term by April 30. The university has plans to ensure every exam moves forward in a responsible, safe and inclusive way that emphasizes academic integrity and standards.”

