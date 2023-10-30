Menu

Crime

Emergency alert issued in parts of N.S. for ‘dangerous man armed with an axe’

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 9:20 am
The RCMP said they are looking for 61-year-old John Douglas Cress, who is believed to be travelling on foot. View image in full screen
The RCMP said they are looking for 61-year-old John Douglas Cress, who is believed to be travelling on foot. RCMP
Police have issued an emergency alert in the Thorburn, N.S. area, after a person was injured in an alleged assault with an axe at a home on Greenwood Street.

The alert, issued to Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester Counties just after 10 a.m., warned of a “dangerous man armed with an axe” and advised residents of Thorburn to shelter in place.

The RCMP said they are looking for 61-year-old John Douglas Cress, who fled into the woods and is believed to be on foot.

“Cress is described as five feet ten inches tall, grey hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a long sleeve grey sweatshirt and shorts,” police said in a statement.

People are advised to not pick up hitchhikers and call 911 if they see Cress.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

No other details were provided.

