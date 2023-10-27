Home destroyed in Naramata house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Naramata, B.C., home has been destroyed in an overnight fire.

Fire officials said a call came in at around 10:23 p.m. Thursday about a dryer fire in a home across from Hillside Winery on Naramata Road.

Upon arrival, the first crew realized the home had been significantly damaged and 21 firefighters launched a defensive attack to protect neighbouring properties.



The home appears to have been destroyed but the fire was ultimately knocked down by midnight. Crews stayed till about 7 a.m. putting out hot spots.

“I was heading into town with my sister. The amazing firefighters were already on the scene but the house was already completely engulfed.” witness to the scene Minden Peterson said.

The fire is under investigation and no injuries were sustained.