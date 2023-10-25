S&P/TSX composite rises higher in mid morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Gains in industrials and battery metals helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in mid-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.41 points at 19,059.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.19 points at 33,211.16. The S&P 500 index was down 31.79 points at 4,215.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 195.41 points at 12,944.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.59 cents UScompared with 72.83 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$83.61 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents at US$3.86 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1985.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost two cents at US$3.61 a pound.