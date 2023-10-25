Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite rises higher in mid morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2023 11:54 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Gains in industrials and battery metals helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in mid-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.41 points at 19,059.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.19 points at 33,211.16. The S&P 500 index was down 31.79 points at 4,215.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 195.41 points at 12,944.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.59 cents UScompared with 72.83 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$83.61 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents at US$3.86 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1985.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost two cents at US$3.61 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

