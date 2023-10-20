Menu

Crime

Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 2:07 pm
An empty classroom is pictured at a school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. View image in full screen
An empty classroom is pictured at a school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An educational assistant in a northwestern Alberta city is facing several charges after an investigation into a reported “inappropriate relationship” between her and a youth.

In a news release Friday, Grande Prairie RCMP said investigators looked into the report and later charges were laid.

Brooke Richer, 23, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a child.

She was taken before a justice of the peace and released from custody, next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

RCMP did not say where the woman was employed at the time of the alleged offences or the age of the youth.

The charges have not been proven in court.

 

