Alberta teacher faces more child luring, child pornography charges after first being arrested in May

Less than three months after he was charged in connection with sexual offences committed against a female youth, additional charges have been laid against an Alberta teacher.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the new charges laid against Brennan Gorman include additional counts of child luring, as well as making, transmitting and possessing child pornography.

According to ALERT, ICE received a tip from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida in May, regarding an Alberta man’s possible connection to a missing teen.

Gorman, 27, was arrested in St. Albert, Alta., on May 20. In the spring, he was charged in connection with sex offences that were committed against a female youth in Alberta’s Parkland County.

“On July 25, 2023, Gorman was rearrested in Parkland County,” ALERT said Thursday, adding the latest arrest related to alleged “online engagement with .. (a) 14-year-old Florida teen and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s investigation.”

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about the arrest via ALERT on Thursday, noting how collaboration between law enforcement agencies in Alberta and Florida was helpful in advancing the investigation.

ALERT also noted that having the various agencies working together was helpful.

“Our investigation didn’t stop when our suspect was arrested the May,” said Sgt. Kerry Shima with ALERT. “Our team continued to partner with authorities in Florida and share evidence which ultimately led to these additional charges.

“We want to assure Albertans that even if investigations extend beyond our borders, we will do whatever it takes to prosecute (people accused of committing crimes against) children, regardless of their geographical location, and prosecute those who commit these horrific acts.”

Gorman has been released from custody with numerous conditions, ALERT said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.