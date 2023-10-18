SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Shaping BC

By Staff Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 1:47 pm
Shaping BC’s Environmental Future will be airing on Global BC from Oct. to Nov. 12.

 These editorial stories and interviews will focus on the people, companies, research, and innovations leading the environmental and sustainable movement taking place right here in British Columbia.

Topics will include subjects such as green technology, reducing consumption, recycling, climate change, sustainability, water conservation, sustainable foods, carbon footprints, and more.

