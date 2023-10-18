See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Shaping BC’s Environmental Future will be airing on Global BC from Oct. to Nov. 12.

These editorial stories and interviews will focus on the people, companies, research, and innovations leading the environmental and sustainable movement taking place right here in British Columbia.

Topics will include subjects such as green technology, reducing consumption, recycling, climate change, sustainability, water conservation, sustainable foods, carbon footprints, and more.