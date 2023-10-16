Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2023 11:48 am
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange says most of this country's small- and mid-sized companies are unprepared for expected new climate disclosure requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange says most of this country's small- and mid-sized companies are unprepared for expected new climate disclosure requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. AVE, djs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and technology stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 180.22 points at 19,643.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 392.41 points at 34,062.70. The S&P 500 index was up 48.95 points at 4,376.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 147.25 points at 13,554.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.40 cents US compared with 73.20 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The November crude contract was down 64 cents at US$87.05 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 16 cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,933 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.58 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices