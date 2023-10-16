S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and technology stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 180.22 points at 19,643.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 392.41 points at 34,062.70. The S&P 500 index was up 48.95 points at 4,376.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 147.25 points at 13,554.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.40 cents US compared with 73.20 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down 64 cents at US$87.05 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 16 cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,933 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.58 a pound.