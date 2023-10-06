SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: John Lagimodiere

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 8:00 pm
Shaping Saskatchewan: John Lagimodiere
After 25 years of publishing, last year John Lagimodiere decided it was time to focus solely on his passion for Indigenous Awareness Education.
Many in Saskatchewan know him for his work with Eagle Feather News. John Lagimodiere helped found the paper nearly three decades ago, telling important stories from the Indigenous community.

But after 25 years of publishing, last year Lagimodiere decided it was time to focus solely on his passion for Indigenous Awareness Education.

He says it’s been a wild ride.

“I’m glad I did it, but I am glad I am out. At the same time. Now we’re doing it in different ways, working directly with business, government, and organizations to try to keep changing that narrative that needs to be changed,” Lagimodiere said.

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Carr checks in with Lagimodiere to find out what it meant to lead the paper to prominence and the important work he is doing now.

