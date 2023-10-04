Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto talent manager charged with defrauding actors out of $600,000 in wages

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 2:34 pm
Toronto Police are advising the public about an arrest in a fraud investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto Police are advising the public about an arrest in a fraud investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they made an arrest in a fraud investigation in which they allege actors represented by a talent agency were not receiving wages.

Police say that between August 2020 and October 2022, Daniel Friedman, 57, of Toronto, was working as director and talent agent for Compass Artist Management Inc.

During that time, police claim Friedman defrauded more than 60 victims of just over $600,000 in wages.

Friedman had a roster of talent contracted through Compass who completed various acting gigs from different media companies, police say. The actors were to receive a percentage of their wages for the jobs, with the remainder paid to Compass.

Yet police say that after completing the jobs, the victims did not receive their full wages.

Friedman was arrested on Saturday and charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft exceeding $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7300, or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at 222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices