Toronto talent manager charged with defrauding actors out of $600,000 in wages

Toronto police say they made an arrest in a fraud investigation in which they allege actors represented by a talent agency were not receiving wages.

Police say that between August 2020 and October 2022, Daniel Friedman, 57, of Toronto, was working as director and talent agent for Compass Artist Management Inc.

During that time, police claim Friedman defrauded more than 60 victims of just over $600,000 in wages.

Friedman had a roster of talent contracted through Compass who completed various acting gigs from different media companies, police say. The actors were to receive a percentage of their wages for the jobs, with the remainder paid to Compass.

Yet police say that after completing the jobs, the victims did not receive their full wages.

Friedman was arrested on Saturday and charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft exceeding $5,000.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7300, or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at 222tips.com.