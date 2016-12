The family of a 91-year old Kelowna man is upset with a service that’s supposed to protect seniors, not put them at risk. Sepp Braun had ordered a HandyDART bus to take him to the bank. Instead, he was taken elsewhere and made to walk to his intended destination. He ended up falling in the middle of a busy street. His family is baffled not only at what it calls the company’s unkindness but unwillingness to go only metres out of its way to accommodate the elderly customer.