Cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with longboard rider on Calgary bike path
A cyclist was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries on Monday after becoming involved in a crash on a bike path near the Bow River.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Memorial Drive and Centre Street at around 10 p.m.
Police say the cyclist collided with another man who was riding a longboard.
EMS said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The longboard rider didn’t suffer serious injuries.
