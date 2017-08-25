Crime
August 25, 2017 3:54 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect in armed robbery

RCMP are looking for a man they believe committed an armed robbery of a grocery store

Nova Scotia RCMP are on the hunt for a man they say robbed a grocery store in Woods Harbour, N.S. on Thursday at 9:50 p.m.

Police say that three staff members were at the store when a man entered, produced a knife and a note which demanded money.

The man, described as white with blond hair, fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash.

A RCMP canine unit was called to the scene in an attempt to locate the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Police say the man reportedly wore a black bandanna across his face, a white and grey striped shirt and dark pants.

No one was injured in the robbery. Police believe that an ATV was used by the suspect.

RCMP are now asking anyone with information to contact them at (902) 657-2325 or Crime Stoppers.

