Shatter, marijuana seized after Eskasoni home searched by Nova Scotia RCMP
A search warrant at a home in Eskasoni, N.S. has led to a man facing drug-related charges.
RCMP say a search warrant was executed at a home on Shore Road at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Thursday.
Four ounces of marijuana, six grams of Shatter and a quantity of cash were seized.
A 36-year-old Eskasoni man is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.
He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Eskasoni on Sept. 26.
