August 18, 2017
Updated: August 18, 2017 4:11 pm

Shatter, marijuana seized after Eskasoni home searched by Nova Scotia RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed.

A search warrant at a home in Eskasoni, N.S. has led to a man facing drug-related charges.

RCMP say a search warrant was executed at a home on Shore Road at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Four ounces of marijuana, six grams of Shatter and a quantity of cash were seized.

A 36-year-old Eskasoni man is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Eskasoni on Sept. 26.

