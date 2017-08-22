Prince Albert police car rammed by vehicle stolen from Good Samaritans

Prince Albert police say one of their cars was rammed by a vehicle that was stolen from a couple of Good Samaritans.

At around 4 p.m. CT on Monday, officers were called to an armed robbery in the 1000-block of River Street West.

Two women told police that an unknown man had asked them for a ride. While giving him a lift, he produced a knife and demanded their vehicle and wallets.

One of the women stopped the vehicle and they both exited with their belongings.

The man fled in the vehicle.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle with three occupants in the 1400-block of 12 Street West.

Police attempted to stop it, but the vehicle evaded them and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Then at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers again located the vehicle parked in an alley in the 900-block of Central Avenue.

Police said they pulled a patrol car in front of the stolen vehicle to prevent it from leaving as its engine was running with the man in the driver’s seat.

Officers heard the stolen vehicle rev its engine before it rammed the front of the patrol car.

The man then abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby building through an open window.

With the help of a police dog, the 24-year-old Prince Albert man was arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

The man is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, evading police, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, break and enter and breach of a court order.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.