August 8, 2017 7:09 pm
Updated: August 8, 2017 7:19 pm

Knife, ammo found on Prince Albert man in vehicle with shotgun inside

A 24-year-old Prince Albert man is facing weapons-related charges following a traffic stop by police this past weekend.

Prince Albert police say a 24-year-old man is facing weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop on Aug. 6.

At around 11:10 p.m. CT, officers said they stopped a vehicle that was being driven erratically in the northern Saskatchewan city to check if the driver was impaired.

However, when police approached the vehicle they noticed a knife resting on the lap of the man sitting in the front passenger seat.

Both the driver and her passenger were ordered to exit the vehicle.

The man was arrested and found to have 12-gauge shotgun shells on his person.

Additionally, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and a small baggie of methamphetamine were found where the man was sitting in the vehicle.

Police said the man is charged with possession of methamphetamine and eight weapons-related charges. He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.

