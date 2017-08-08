Driver of stolen vehicle leads Prince Albert police on chase

Two people are in custody after leading Prince Albert police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle Saturday evening in the 100-block of River Street West.

They followed it for a short distance before trying to pull it over.

The driver took off and headed southbound on Highway 3 out of the city.

Police placed stop sticks on the St. Louis and Davis grid highway.

When the driver attempted to head back into the city, they drove over the stop sticks, flattening all four tires.

The driver tried to continue on but ended up in a slough.

Officers said three people fled from the stolen vehicle.

Prince Albert police dog Daxa successfully tracked the man accused of driving the stolen vehicle.

The 24-year-old Prince Albert man is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Two women were also arrested.

One, a 28-year-old Prince Albert woman, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

There is no word on charges for the second woman.