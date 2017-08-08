Impaired man tries to steal truck from Saskatoon gas station

An alleged impaired man is facing charges after trying to take off in a truck parked at a Saskatoon gas station.

The truck owner was inside the Petro Canada in the 100-block of Ruth Street late Friday evening when a man got into the unlocked vehicle.

A passenger who was asleep at the time awoke to the man trying to drive away.

The passenger began screaming and was able to get out of the truck.

The owner of the truck saw what was going on, ran out and pulled the man out of the truck.

He fled before Saskatoon police arrived.

A police dog tracked him to a nearby backyard where he was taken into custody.

#psdtyr tracked down a suspect who tried to steal someone's truck last night! @spscanine pic.twitter.com/2BYssXVZIP — SPS K9 Unit (@SPSCanine) August 5, 2017

The 26-year-old man has been charged with motor vehicle theft and impaired driving.