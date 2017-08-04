Armed robbery at Silverwood Heights convenience store

Saskatoon police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Silverwood Heights convenience store.

Staff told police a man armed with a machete entered the store located in the 300-block of Silverwood Road on Thursday at around 8:45 p.m. CT.

He pushed a staff member, grabbed cash and cigarettes and then fled.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being five-foot three, and was wearing a black ski mask, gloves, grey sweat pants and a dark bunny hug with white writing on the front.

Staff said the man had a “young-sounding voice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.