August 1, 2017 8:23 am

Saskatoon police use GPS to track stolen taxi

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is facing a theft charge after Saskatoon police use GPS to track a stolen taxi.

Dayne Winter / Global News
Saskatoon police officers used GPS to track a taxi that had been reported stolen from the airport.

The taxi was taken late Monday morning after it had been left unattended and with the keys left inside.

Officers tracked the cab to a parking lot at Confederation Drive and 33rd Street.

Responding officers pulled the cab over on 33rd Street.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and breach of probation.

