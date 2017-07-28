Man accused of driving stolen vehicle nabbed by staff at Saskatoon business

A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle was taken into custody by police after initially being captured by staff at a Saskatoon business.

Saskatoon police were initially alerted by OnStar that a stolen vehicle from Prince Albert, Sask., was in the 500-block of Cynthia Street.

OnStar told officers where the vehicle was heading as they responded.

Officers spotted the vehicle at Millar Avenue and Circle Drive where they tried to pull over the driver.

Instead, officers said the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver then stopped on Circle Drive east of Warman Road and took off on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to the 800-block of Circle Drive East where staff from a business in the area told officers they had detained a suspicious man in their building.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man and charged him with possession of stolen property, meth possession and impaired driving.

He was also ticketed for licence plate misuse, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a driver’s licence.