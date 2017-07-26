Boys, 15 and 16, in stolen car arrested by Saskatoon police
Two teenaged boys and an 11-year-old girl were found inside a stolen vehicle that was disabled by Saskatoon police on Wednesday.
At around 1:20 a.m. CT, officers received information that a stolen Nissan Maxima was travelling into Saskatoon from Moose Jaw.
READ MORE: Dangerous driving charge for man after Saskatoon police chase
Saskatoon police spotted the car on McKercher Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to stop.
A tire deflation device was then used with the disabled vehicle ending up in a ditch at Clarence Avenue and Circle Drive.
Officers took the three occupants of the car into custody. They are from Moose Jaw or the surrounding area.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police involved in two chases
Police said Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service were called to assist with the 11-year-old girl.
The two boys, aged 15 and 16, are facing charges of possession of stolen property. The 16-year-old was also charged with evading police and had an outstanding warrant.
Both were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.