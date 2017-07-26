Boys, 15 and 16, in stolen car arrested by Saskatoon police

Two teenaged boys and an 11-year-old girl were found inside a stolen vehicle that was disabled by Saskatoon police on Wednesday.

At around 1:20 a.m. CT, officers received information that a stolen Nissan Maxima was travelling into Saskatoon from Moose Jaw.

Saskatoon police spotted the car on McKercher Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to stop.

A tire deflation device was then used with the disabled vehicle ending up in a ditch at Clarence Avenue and Circle Drive.

Officers took the three occupants of the car into custody. They are from Moose Jaw or the surrounding area.

Police said Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service were called to assist with the 11-year-old girl.

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, are facing charges of possession of stolen property. The 16-year-old was also charged with evading police and had an outstanding warrant.

Both were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.