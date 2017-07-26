Dangerous driving charge for man after Saskatoon police chase

A man is in Saskatoon police custody after leading officers on a chase late Tuesday evening.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle after they spotted the driver making an illegal U-turn at 8th Street East and Goodwin Avenue.

Instead of stopping, officers said the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Members of the Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) were able to locate the vehicle as it was being driven erratically and followed it to a parking lot in the 100-block of 111th Street West.

ASU members then directed patrol officers to the vehicle where a high-risk traffic stop then took place and the driver arrested.

The 28-year-old man is charged with evading police and dangerous driving. He was also ticketed for making an illegal U-turn and driving while disqualified.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested but later released from custody.