Saskatoon police involved in two chases

Saskatoon police have a man in custody after one of two chases in the city, one that involved a stolen vehicle.

The first chase happened on Sunday just before 8 p.m. CT when officers spotted a vehicle at Cynthia Street and Avenue C North with a wrong licence plate.

Officers said the driver took off at a high rate of speed down Cynthia when they turned on their lights and siren.

The driver turned north onto Airport Drive and ran a red light while trying to evade police.

Officers said they ended the chase but were able to see the stolen vehicle turn onto Wayne Hicks Lane.

The vehicle became stuck in a ditch when the driver tried to reverse course and a man was taken into custody.

The 44-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, evading police, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and failing to comply with a court order.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

The second chase happened Monday at around 1 a.m. after officers saw a suspicious truck at 11th Street West and Avenue W South.

Officers said that when they tried to pull the truck over, the driver fled westbound down 11th at a high rate of speed before turning onto Highway 7.

Police ended the chase of the white Dodge Ram truck and notified RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.