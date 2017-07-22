Saskatoon police search for truck after man shot in abdomen
Police are on the lookout for a truck after a shooting in Saskatoon on Saturday.
At around 9:50 a.m. CT, a caller reported that a man had been shot.
Upon arrival to the 2300-block of 33rd Street West, officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious condition.
Saskatoon police said they are looking for a black Nissan Titan that may have been involved.
The vehicle has a black bumper and left westbound in an alley with three male occupants, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
