Saskatoon police search for truck after man shot in abdomen

Police are on the lookout for a truck after a shooting in Saskatoon on Saturday.

At around 9:50 a.m. CT, a caller reported that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival to the 2300-block of 33rd Street West, officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious condition.

Saskatoon police said they are looking for a black Nissan Titan that may have been involved.

The vehicle has a black bumper and left westbound in an alley with three male occupants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.