Man recovering in Saskatoon hospital from stab wound to neck
A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after he was stabbed in the neck by someone known to him.
Saskatoon police officers were called to the 200-block of Grant Road on Tuesday evening for a report of an injured man.
They arrived to find a man with a stab wound to his neck and said there was a large amount of blood visible.
He told officers that he had been stabbed with a knife.
The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.
The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Officers located the suspect a short time later in the 2700-block of Main Street.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of recognizance.
