Crime
July 19, 2017 3:10 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 3:12 pm

Man recovering in Saskatoon hospital from stab wound to neck

A man is in stable condition in a Saskatoon hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after he was stabbed in the neck by someone known to him.

Saskatoon police officers were called to the 200-block of Grant Road on Tuesday evening for a report of an injured man.

They arrived to find a man with a stab wound to his neck and said there was a large amount of blood visible.

He told officers that he had been stabbed with a knife.

The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers located the suspect a short time later in the 2700-block of Main Street.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of recognizance.

