July 17, 2017 4:12 pm
Updated: July 17, 2017 4:13 pm

Extortion charges for woman accused of holding woman against her will

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman has been charged with extortion after allegedly demanding money for the safe release of another woman.

File / Global News
A woman is facing extortion charges after allegedly demanding cash to release a person being held against their will in Saskatoon over the weekend.

The family of a woman contacted Saskatoon police early Saturday afternoon saying they had received a text message demanding money for her safe release.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and a woman was arrested in the 600-block of 20th Street West.

They then located the victim, who had been assaulted but was not seriously injured.

Along with extortion charges, the 39-year-old woman is also charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, unlawful confinement and breach of an undertaking.

Police continue to investigate.

Global News