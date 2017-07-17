Extortion charges for woman accused of holding woman against her will
A woman is facing extortion charges after allegedly demanding cash to release a person being held against their will in Saskatoon over the weekend.
The family of a woman contacted Saskatoon police early Saturday afternoon saying they had received a text message demanding money for her safe release.
Officers were able to identify the suspect and a woman was arrested in the 600-block of 20th Street West.
They then located the victim, who had been assaulted but was not seriously injured.
Along with extortion charges, the 39-year-old woman is also charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, unlawful confinement and breach of an undertaking.
Police continue to investigate.
