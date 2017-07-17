Driver clocked doing 210 km/h on Highway 7 west of Saskatoon

A driver has been charged with dangerous driving after going over double the speed limit.

The driver was caught speeding on Highway 7 west of Saskatoon by an officer with combined traffic services Saskatchewan.

A tweet by the Saskatoon police traffic unit on Friday said the driver was going 210 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Along with the dangerous driving charge, the driver also had their vehicle impounded.

The combined traffic services Saskatchewan unit is a partnership between Saskatchewan Police Service, RCMP and SGI.