June 12, 2017 1:02 pm

Driver clocked at 207 km/h on Highway 11 by Stonebridge

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police clock driver going over double the speed limit on Highway 11, nab two drivers racing on a Saskatoon street.

Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit / Twitter
Police handed out a number of speeding tickets in Saskatoon over the past week, including one to a driver doing more than double the speed limit.

The driver was clocked by a combined traffic unit officer doing 207 km/h on Highway 11 near Stonebridge.

The speed limit along that stretch of the highway is 90 km/h.

Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit also caught a couple of racers on city streets.

One of drivers was clocked doing 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Both cars have been impounded for 30 days.

Traffic unit members were also out on Lenore Drive on June 8 to catch speeders in a school zone.

Officers handed out 59 tickets in total, including two for using cellphones and two seatbelt violations. The highest speed recorded in the 30 km/h zone was 58 km/h.

Police officials are reminding drivers to slow down and drive defensively.

