Driver clocked at 207 km/h on Highway 11 by Stonebridge
Police handed out a number of speeding tickets in Saskatoon over the past week, including one to a driver doing more than double the speed limit.
The driver was clocked by a combined traffic unit officer doing 207 km/h on Highway 11 near Stonebridge.
The speed limit along that stretch of the highway is 90 km/h.
Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit also caught a couple of racers on city streets.
One of drivers was clocked doing 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Both cars have been impounded for 30 days.
Traffic unit members were also out on Lenore Drive on June 8 to catch speeders in a school zone.
Officers handed out 59 tickets in total, including two for using cellphones and two seatbelt violations. The highest speed recorded in the 30 km/h zone was 58 km/h.
Police officials are reminding drivers to slow down and drive defensively.
