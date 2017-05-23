Saskatoon police clock 2 motorists around 90 km/h over speed limit
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) caught a couple of speeders over the May long weekend.
On May 21, officers clocked a vehicle going at 138 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on 8th Street East. A $572 speeding ticket was issued to the driver.
Then on Victoria Day, a motorist was caught going 93 km/h over the speed limit. A member of the traffic unit was set up near the intersection of Claypool Drive and McClocklin Road which is a 60 km/h zone.
Although the roads are clear and the weather is warm, SPS is cautioning all drivers to abide by posted speed limits in the city.
