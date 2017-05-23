Canada
May 23, 2017 7:25 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 7:31 pm

Saskatoon police clock 2 motorists around 90 km/h over speed limit

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police clocked two motorists travelling well over the speed limit this past weekend.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) caught a couple of speeders over the May long weekend.

On May 21, officers clocked a vehicle going at 138 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on 8th Street East. A $572 speeding ticket was issued to the driver.

Then on Victoria Day, a motorist was caught going 93 km/h over the speed limit. A member of the traffic unit was set up near the intersection of Claypool Drive and McClocklin Road which is a 60 km/h zone.

Although the roads are clear and the weather is warm, SPS is cautioning all drivers to abide by posted speed limits in the city.

