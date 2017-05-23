Saskatoon police clock 2 motorists around 90 km/h over speed limit

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) caught a couple of speeders over the May long weekend.

On May 21, officers clocked a vehicle going at 138 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on 8th Street East. A $572 speeding ticket was issued to the driver.

Then on Victoria Day, a motorist was caught going 93 km/h over the speed limit. A member of the traffic unit was set up near the intersection of Claypool Drive and McClocklin Road which is a 60 km/h zone.

Traffic officer in city's Hampton Village area just stopped a 54-yr old male on a motorcycle going 153 in a 60 zone! pic.twitter.com/SpkqisHp9b — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) May 23, 2017

Although the roads are clear and the weather is warm, SPS is cautioning all drivers to abide by posted speed limits in the city.

