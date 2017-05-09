Teen clocked at 153 km/h on McOrmond Drive

A mom will be without her car for a week after her son was clocked going two-and-a-half times the speed limit in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon police traffic unit said the 16-year-old teen was doing 153 km/h on McOrmond Drive on Tuesday morning.

The speed limit is 60 km/h.

The teen was giving a $717 speeding ticket and the car has been impounded for seven days.