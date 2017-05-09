Canada
May 9, 2017 2:32 pm
Updated: May 9, 2017 2:35 pm

Teen clocked at 153 km/h on McOrmond Drive

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police seize car after teen clocked going 153 km/h in 60 km/h zone.

File / Global News
A mom will be without her car for a week after her son was clocked going two-and-a-half times the speed limit in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon police traffic unit said the 16-year-old teen was doing 153 km/h on McOrmond Drive on Tuesday morning.

The speed limit is 60 km/h.

The teen was giving a $717 speeding ticket and the car has been impounded for seven days.

