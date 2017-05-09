Driver caught going nearly twice the speed limit near Weyburn, Sask.

A motorist just north of Weyburn, Sask., was on the fast track to a hefty speeding ticket Friday afternoon, after being caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit.

A member of the Weyburn RCMP Combined Traffic Services Unit was conducting routine speed enforcement on Highway 39 between Yellow Grass and McTaggart.

According to police, the member was checking the speed of an oncoming vehicle, when a second vehicle, a four-door Jeep Wrangler, entered the radar beam. The officer clocked the Jeep at 189 kilometres per hour.

The officer continued to track the Jeep and confirmed it was travelling at 168 km/h.

The driver of the Jeep was stopped and issued a ticket worth $492. Police then seized the vehicle and impounded it for seven days for travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.