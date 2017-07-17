Crime
Off-duty Saskatoon police officer assaulted by alleged impaired driver

A man accused of impaired driving is also facing a charge of assaulting an off-duty Saskatoon police officer.

An off-duty Saskatoon police officer was assaulted by an alleged impaired driver over the weekend.

It began when police received word that a truck was being driven erratically in the area of Lamarsh Road on Friday evening.

The off-duty officer then called to say the driver was also ignoring traffic signals.

The driver eventually stopped in an alley in the 600-block of Lamarsh Road.

The off-duty officer then confronted the driver.

Police said the off-duty officer was then assaulted by the driver but was able to restrain the driver until patrol officers arrived.

The 24-year-old driver is facing charges of impaired driving, refusing to give a blood sample and assault.

