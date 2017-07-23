Crime
July 23, 2017 6:31 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 6:37 pm

Attempted murder charge laid after man on motorized wheelchair violently assaulted

Police say a 57-year-old man was pulled from his motorized wheelchair and violently assaulted in Saskatoon on Sunday morning.

Saskatoon police say a 57-year-old man on a motorized wheelchair was attacked on Sunday.

At around 7:35 a.m. CT, officers were called to an assault in progress at Spadina Crescent and 23rd Street.

Police said the 57-year-old man was exercising with his dog when he was pulled from his wheelchair, threatened and violently assaulted.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital with multiple head injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Police said a foot pursuit with a 25-year-old man ensued and he was arrested in the downtown area shortly after. He is facing charges of attempted murder, uttering threats and breach of a court order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

