Saskatoon police Taser man swinging hammer at officers

Saskatoon police officers said they had to Taser a man late Wednesday evening who was swinging a hammer at them.
Members of the guns and gangs unit had been called to a home in the 500-block of Whitewood Crescent as part of an uttering threats investigation.
READ MORE: Regina police Taser man after alleged domestic assault
Officers were cautioned that there might be a gun inside the home.
When they arrived, the man was told he was under arrest. Officers said he then picked up a hammer and began swinging it at them.
A struggle then took place between the man and arresting officers which ended when an officer fired a Taser.
He was taken into custody and checked by paramedics. He did not require further medical treatment.
Two officers received minor injuries.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man fleeing from break and enter
Police said a search of the home turned up a hidden shotgun and ammunition.
A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges including uttering threats, assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.