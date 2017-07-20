Crime
Saskatoon police Taser man swinging hammer at officers

Saskatoon police said they had to Taser a man who started to swing a hammer at officers during an uttering threats investigation.

Saskatoon police officers said they had to Taser a man late Wednesday evening who was swinging a hammer at them.

Members of the guns and gangs unit had been called to a home in the 500-block of Whitewood Crescent as part of an uttering threats investigation.

Officers were cautioned that there might be a gun inside the home.

When they arrived, the man was told he was under arrest. Officers said he then picked up a hammer and began swinging it at them.

A struggle then took place between the man and arresting officers which ended when an officer fired a Taser.

He was taken into custody and checked by paramedics. He did not require further medical treatment.

Two officers received minor injuries.

Police said a search of the home turned up a hidden shotgun and ammunition.

A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges including uttering threats, assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

