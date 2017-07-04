Crime
Saskatoon police Taser man fleeing from break and enter

Saskatoon police officials said an officer had to Taser a man allegedly fleeing from a break and enter.

A Saskatoon police patrol officer had to Taser a man early Monday morning who allegedly refused to listen to officers responding to a break and enter.

Officers were initially called to the 300-block of Avenue P South for a report that a man armed with a machete had entered a home before fleeing on a bicycle.

Responding officers located him a short distance away but said the man refused their commands to stop.

The officers eventually confronted the man in the 200-block of Avenue R South.

An officer fired a Taser after the man made several motions to remove something from his waistband while refusing to listen to officers.

The 26-year-old man was then taken into custody.

Officers said they found a knife and meth when they searched him.

Hs is now facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, break and enter, meth possession and breach of probation.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

