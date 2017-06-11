Wanted man allegedly assaults officer, Tasered by Saskatoon police

A 31-year-old man who was Tasered on Saturday has been charged with assaulting a Saskatoon police officer with intent to resist arrest.
At around 9:10 p.m. CT, police said officers stopped a vehicle in the 2300-block of 8th Street East.
They said the driver had various outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Police said the man began assaulting one of the officers when they tried taking him into custody.
A conducted energy weapon (CEW) was deployed and the man was arrested. He was checked over by paramedics and then taken into custody.
Police said the officer received minor scrapes as a result of the assault but did not require any medical attention. They did not say if the man who was Tasered suffered any injuries.
