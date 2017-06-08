Prince Albert police Taser woman armed with scissors

A Taser was used on a woman in Prince Albert, Sask., who threatened a police officer with scissors.

Officers had been called to an address in East Flat to help paramedics with a suspected overdose.

The woman was reported to be acting aggressively towards Parkland Ambulance staff.

The officers said when they arrived, they were confronted by the woman.

She was wielding a pair of scissors and threatened an officer by raising the scissors in an aggressive manner.

The officer fired his Taser, subduing the woman.

No injuries were reported.

She was arrested and taken to hospital for observation from a potential overdose.

The 30-year-old woman has since been released and will appear in Prince Albert provincial court at a later date.