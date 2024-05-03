Richmond RCMP seek suspect in assault on 88-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., have released images of a female suspect who is believed to be responsible for an assault on an 88-year-old woman.

Richmond RCMP said on March 5 around 4:30 p.m., an 88-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a stranger at a business on Alderbridge Way, near Garden City Road.

The victim was inside the business when the stranger approached her and struck her in the head.

View image in full screen Richmond RCMP are hoping someone in the public recognizes this suspect. RCMP

“The victim was struck hard enough that she fell onto the floor but, fortunately, she did not sustain any physical injuries,” Richmond RCMP Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said.

“We believe there are people who will recognize this suspect and implore anyone who can identify her to call us.”

No motive for the assault is clear at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.