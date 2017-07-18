Regina police Tasered man after alleged domestic assault
Regina police used a Taser on a man after a domestic assault incident in Regina on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of East Turvey Road for a domestic assault report. It’s alleged that a man assaulted and forcibly confined a female.
Police found the man on Ring Road, holding a knife and threatening self-harm, and police Tasered the man during the arrest.
Kelly Michael Baht, 25, is charged with assault with a weapon, kidnapping threatening and possession of a dangerous weapon.
