July 18, 2017

Regina police Tasered man after alleged domestic assault

Regina police used a Taser on a man after a domestic assault incident in Regina on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of East Turvey Road for a domestic assault report. It’s alleged that a man assaulted and forcibly confined a female.

Police found the man on Ring Road, holding a knife and threatening self-harm, and police Tasered the man during the arrest.

Kelly Michael Baht, 25, is charged with assault with a weapon, kidnapping threatening and possession of a dangerous weapon.

